“The White Falcon is a guitar of extreme beauty... there’s just no other way of looking at it. But I really couldn’t get on with it”: Darrel Higham on his Gretsch highs and lows – and why a 21st century rockabilly ace has a cheap Zoom multi-FX in his rig

By
( )
published

A stolen treasured Gretsch and an unexpected love/hate relationship with White Falcons are all part of this rock ’n’ roller’s life in gear

Darrell Higham with a Gretsch 6120
(Image credit: Tony Bruce)

Darrel Higham is this our guest in this edition of Bought & Sold, our very own group therapy session for gear nut professionals to share their stories of the most significant electric guitars in their lives – not to mention their best guitar-buying tips.

Those familiar with Higham’s sound will not be surprised to learn that Gretsch guitars feature prominently. We might be forever reminding players that a Gretsch is not just for rockabilly, but when you do play rockabilly there’s nothing quite like That Great Gretsch Sound.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.