Dave Grohl's guitars: meet the six-strings behind the Foo Fighters, plus get DG's tone on a budget

By
published

Want to know what guitars Dave Grohl plays? Join us as we delve into the extensive collection of the nicest man in rock

Dave Grohl performing live with Foo Fighters
(Image credit: Future)

Not many musicians can claim to have transitioned from creating genre-defining drum fills behind the kit of grunge’s most famous band to commanding the center stage as a world-class frontman, guitar player, and songwriter. Yet, this is precisely the path that Dave Grohl has traversed, all the while maintaining a reputation for being the nicest man in rock. 

Over the past three decades, Grohl has been at the helm of the Foo Fighters, transforming them from an underground solo project to a seven-piece mega-band that sells out stadiums worldwide. Together, they have solidified their status as one of the most beloved and enduring bands of all time. Their music, a reflection of Grohl's enduring talent as a songwriter and the band's timeless appeal, has resonated with fans across generations, earning them a place in the annals of rock history. 

Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335On a budget

Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335

For those who aspire to recreate Grohl’s sound without breaking the bank or simply desire a reliable rock machine that exudes cool and plays like a dream, the Epiphone DG-335 is the perfect choice. This spectacular guitar offers a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality or style.   

Gibson CS Trini Lopez StandardMoney no object

Gibson CS Trini Lopez Standard

On the higher end of the price range, we have the Gibson Custom Shop 1964 Trini Lopez Standard Reissue. While it's not an exact replica of Grohl’s ‘67 model, it's the closest you can get to its retro charm without buying an actual vintage piece.  

Epiphone ExplorerOn a budget

Epiphone Explorer

If you want a Grohl-appropriate Explorer on a budget, there really is only one option in our eyes: the Epiphone Explorer from the Inspired by Gibson Collection. Featuring a sleek Mahogany body with a glossy Ebony finish, top-notch Epiphone ProBucker humbuckers with CTS electronics, and reliable Grover tuners, this guitar is worth every penny of its modest price tag.  

Gibson ExplorerMoney no object

Gibson 70s Explorer

Okay, this isn’t black, but unfortunately, there isn’t an Ebony Explorer with a white pickguard in the Gibson catalog at the moment – but this 70s Explorer is the closest you’ll get. Featuring a pair of 70s Tribute humbuckers and hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors, this pointy Gibson sounds phenomenal and will easily handle those big Foos riffs.

Epiphone Les Paul CustomOn a budget

Epiphone Les Paul Custom

Epiphone, in its current phase, is crafting some of its finest guitars, and the Les Paul Custom is a shining example. This LP, with its authentic look, feel, and sound, is not just a budget-friendly option but a testament to Epiphone's commitment to quality that won't strain your wallet.  

Gibson Les Paul Standard '60sMoney no object

Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s

The Gibson Les Paul is a rock 'n' roll staple and can certainly do more than recreate the Foo Fighters' live sound. If you want a versatile tone monster, then this is the guitar for you. Tobacco Sunbust currently isn't in the catalog but Bourbon Burst is your closest alternative.  

Epiphone Dove StudioOn a budget

Epiphone Dove Studio

Okay, so it may not be black, but at a little over a tenth of the price of the Gibson version, we can overlook the finish. This guitar is simply stunning for the price and will certainly get you in the right ballpark tonally. 

Gibson Elvis Dove, EbonyMoney no object

Gibson Elvis Dove, Ebony

If you fancy the exact same guitar as Dave, you are in luck as the Elvis Dove is still a mainstay of the Gibson catalog. It's available for the cool price of $4,699, making it a significant investment for serious musicians.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

As a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, I help create and maintain the site's 200+ buyer's guides, scour the internet for the best possible deals on a range of guitar products, and spend a lot of time getting hands-on with the latest guitars, amps, pedals, and more. My gear reviews have also been featured in many prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines and MusicRadar.com.

During my career, I have been lucky enough to talk to many of my musical heroes, having interviewed members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Creeper, Thrice and more.

In a past life, I worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, I advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

I also have a passion for live sound. I'm a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland. 