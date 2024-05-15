Dave Grohl's guitars: meet the six-strings behind the Foo Fighters, plus get DG's tone on a budget

Not many musicians can claim to have transitioned from creating genre-defining drum fills behind the kit of grunge’s most famous band to commanding the center stage as a world-class frontman, guitar player, and songwriter. Yet, this is precisely the path that Dave Grohl has traversed, all the while maintaining a reputation for being the nicest man in rock.

Over the past three decades, Grohl has been at the helm of the Foo Fighters, transforming them from an underground solo project to a seven-piece mega-band that sells out stadiums worldwide. Together, they have solidified their status as one of the most beloved and enduring bands of all time. Their music, a reflection of Grohl's enduring talent as a songwriter and the band's timeless appeal, has resonated with fans across generations, earning them a place in the annals of rock history.

Accompanying Grohl along his musical journey has been a slew of – mainly – Gibson guitars, although there are a few notable exceptions. From signature semi-hollows to radical Explorers and a few off-kilter models, Dave’s road-ready axes must be able to withstand the harsh conditions of a relentless touring schedule and deliver a stadium-filling sound night after night – there’s no room for pretenders here.

Today, we’re going to break down some of Dave Grohl’s most iconic guitars and even give you some affordable models to check out if you fancy recreating the Foo Fighters frontman’s signature sound on a budget.

Of course, Grohl has used various models over his insanely long career, and there’s a lot to cover, so run and tell all of the angels, this could take all night…

1. 1967 Gibson Trini Lopez / Gibson DG-335

The 1967 Gibson Trini Lopez holds a special place in Dave Grohl's heart, so much so that he has often referred to it as “the sound of the Foo Fighters.” This guitar, which has been a constant companion on every album, has been used to pen the majority of the band's biggest hits.

Purchased in Bethesda, Maryland around ‘92, in his previous life as the drummer of Nirvana, this guitar has gone on to define the sound of the Foo Fighters and is arguably more associated with Grohl than with its namesake, Trini Lopez.

Originally designed as one of two models he crafted with Gibson in the sixties, Lopez merged the body of an ES-335 with the headstock of a Non-Reverse Firebird to create his new signature guitar. He also added distinctive visual elements such as diamond sound holes, split diamond inlays, and a Lopez-branded wooden tailpiece, resulting in a guitar so visually striking that it has gone on to develop a life outside of the sixties singer/ guitarist.

When it came time for Grohl to retire his beloved Trini from live use, he turned to the Gibson Custom Shop to produce a model spec’d to his exact needs. This guitar would become the basis of his signature model, the Gibson DG-335.

Over the years, various iterations of this signature Pelham Blue guitar have been released, ranging from a $5,000 model in 2007 to a highly limited edition version in 2014. However, if you're not ready to splurge, don't fret. This year, Grohl has finally collaborated with Epiphone to bring you the highly anticipated Epiphone DG-335, which launched at a more affordable price point.

On a budget Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 £1,199 at Thomann £1,249 at Andertons Check Amazon For those who aspire to recreate Grohl’s sound without breaking the bank or simply desire a reliable rock machine that exudes cool and plays like a dream, the Epiphone DG-335 is the perfect choice. This spectacular guitar offers a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality or style. Money no object Gibson CS Trini Lopez Standard £5,399 at Gear 4 Music Check Amazon Check Thomann On the higher end of the price range, we have the Gibson Custom Shop 1964 Trini Lopez Standard Reissue. While it's not an exact replica of Grohl’s ‘67 model, it's the closest you can get to its retro charm without buying an actual vintage piece.

2. Gibson Explorer

If you’ve been a fan of Foo Fighters since the early days, you'll likely feel a surge of nostalgia when you recall a young Dave Grohl and Co. tearing up the stage with a dangerously slow-slung ebony Gibson Explorer hanging from his shoulder, a sight that has become synonymous with the band's formative years.

Likely a late ‘90s model, this beaten-up black Explorer was a staple of Dave’s live rig from around 1995 to the early 2000s and quickly became his calling card axe before he moved on to a Firebird and eventually his signature semi-hollow.

Famed for its ostentatious design and larger-than-life sound, the Explorer is the ideal guitar for a stadium rock setting. Utilizing its mid-range bark and top-end snarl, Grohl used this guitar to its full potential to deliver his gut-punching riffs live.

On a budget Epiphone Explorer £519 at Gear 4 Music Check Amazon Check Thomann If you want a Grohl-appropriate Explorer on a budget, there really is only one option in our eyes: the Epiphone Explorer from the Inspired by Gibson Collection. Featuring a sleek Mahogany body with a glossy Ebony finish, top-notch Epiphone ProBucker humbuckers with CTS electronics, and reliable Grover tuners, this guitar is worth every penny of its modest price tag. Money no object Gibson 70s Explorer £1,750 at Thomann £1,999 at Andertons Check Amazon Okay, this isn’t black, but unfortunately, there isn’t an Ebony Explorer with a white pickguard in the Gibson catalog at the moment – but this 70s Explorer is the closest you’ll get. Featuring a pair of 70s Tribute humbuckers and hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors, this pointy Gibson sounds phenomenal and will easily handle those big Foos riffs.

3. Gibson Les Paul Standard / Gibson Les Paul Custom

Back in the band's early days, while Dave was still finding his feet as a frontman and guitarist, he would often be seen with a Gibson Les Paul around his neck. Again, he has used many models, but the most notable ones are his beloved Tobacco Burst Les Paul Standard and Alpine White Les Paul Custom. These guitars are known for their rich, warm tones and comfortable playability, making them ideal for both studio recordings and live performances.

Grohl used his sunburst Les Paul from the very beginning of the band from 1994 to 1997 and has said that it was used throughout the recording of the first record. Around the same time, he would also rely on a yellowed-out Alpine White Les Paul Custom, which was a mainstay at early live shows.

4. Gibson Elvis Presley Dove

When it comes to acoustic guitars, Dave has been known to use many models from the Taylor 814-CE and 410, to the favorite flat-top of his former band leader, Cobain, the Martin D-18. That said, there is one model that he is most associated with live and that’s the Gibson Elvis Presley Dove – I guess Dave loves playing other people’s signature models as much as his own.

Fashioned after a customized 1969 Gibson Dove that was gifted to Elvis by his father, this unique blacked-out square-shouldered dreadnought is a sight to behold. It features a spruce top with maple back and sides, a mahogany neck, and a rosewood fingerboard, all contributing to its distinctive sound and aesthetic.

Honorable mentions

So that's just a snippet of the guitars Dave Grohl has used both on stage and in the studio. That said, we can't finish up without mentioning a few of the other six-strings that have made an appearance at one time or another.

It's no secret that Dave has a penchant for the unconventional side of electric guitars. In the late '90s and early 2000s, he often wielded a '70s RD Standard, as well as the head-turning Ampeg Dan Armstrong Plexiglass, a guitar that played a pivotal role in the video for All My Life.

Another prominent axe is the Gibson Firebird Studio, which made an appearance around 2005 during the In Your Honor tour. This model is notable as it doesn't fit the standard configuration of a Firebird. It forgoes the neck-through construction and ditches the mini-humbuckers for full-sized humbuckers.

And lastly, we can't forget to pay homage to Dave's most flamboyant instrument, the iconic Gretsch White Falcon. This '90s Japanese-made Gretsch, once owned by Dave's partner in crime, Pat Smear, holds a special place in their shared musical journey. It was a staple on and off stage for both musicians, with its most memorable appearance in the video for the band's chart-topping hit, Monkey Wrench. Astonishingly, the guitar fetched a whopping $53,000 when it went to auction back in 2022.