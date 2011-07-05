Exclusive: Sepultura Streaming 'Kairos' on GuitarWorld.com

The new album, Kairos, from thrash legends Sepultura is due out on July 12 via Nuclear Blast Records (For our full guide to upcoming releases, click here.) The band's 12th studio album is now streaming exclusively and in-full at GuitarWorld.com.

"The whole theme of the album is the concept of the time, and the title reflects that," says Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser on the name of the album. "It's like one concept of time which is not chronological, from one to two; it's like a an instant in time, it's a special time of change... Everyone's life is written by [their] choices — you have many 'kairos' moments, like if you go [from] point A [to point] B [to point] C, you are driven by your choices or your guidance; you have to go either one way or the other. And that's the kind of time we talked about — not about aging or getting old or going back [in time]; it's just [about those important] moments that can change everything."

Keep an eye out for a feature interview with Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser in the near future, and in the meantime, enjoy Kairos below!