Watch Gojira and Chino Moreno perform a crushing cover of Sepultura’s Territory

The Deftones frontman joined the French metal heroes onstage during the last show of their joint Spring tour

Chino Moreno and Gojira's Joe Duplantier
Gojira joined forces with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno to perform a monstrous live version of Sepultura track Territory at their Minneapolis, MN show on Saturday (May 28).

The gig at the city’s Armory venue marked the last stop of Deftones and Gojira’s co-headline tour and fan footage shows Moreno pulling out all the vocal stops during the final song of the run. 

Brazilian metal icons Sepultura originally released the track on their 1993 album Chaos A.D. – a record which is now regarded as essential in establishing the groove-orientated direction of ’90s metal.

Both Deftones and Gojira have personal links to Sepultura. Gojira guitarist/vocalist Joe Duplantier has said that with the arrival of Chaos A.D. he and his brother, “Were absolutely blown away… They stripped everything down to the core… They said it all with this album.” 

Duplantier has also openly acknowledged Sepultura’s influence on Gojira’s own song, Amazonia (opens in new tab) from 2021 album Fortitude. Eagle-eyed fans may also note that Chaos A.D. contains the track Biotech Is Godzilla – another bit of serendipity, given Gojira were originally called Godzilla.

Deftones, meanwhile, collaborated with former Sepultura vocalist Max Cavalera on their track Headup, during the sessions for 1997’s Around The Fur.

The recent tour with Gojira has been long-awaited – and then some – following a delay of almost two years, having originally been slated for summer 2020. 

In the intervening period, Deftones have lost bassist Sergio Vega, who recently quit citing contractual issues, while guitarist Stephen Carpenter recently revealed he is not willing to tour outside of the US at the present time.

Vega has since been replaced by former Marilyn Manson bassist Fred Sablan, while Deftones touring guitarist Lance Jackman will fill in for Carpenter on the band’s international shows.

