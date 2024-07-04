“It’s definitely out of the question. It's not gonna happen”: Two weeks ago, a Sepultura reunion looked likely – but now Max Cavalera has changed his mind

By
published

Having already buried the hatchet with his brother, Igor, Cavalera says there’s no longer any need for a classic-era Sepultura return

Max Cavalera
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Cavalera has renounced his desire for a Sepultura reunion just two weeks after saying otherwise.

The band will play its final shows in 2024. But for many fans, the current iteration – which comprises classic-era guitarist Andreas Kisser and bass player Paulo Jr., as well as vocalist Derrick Green and drummer Greyson Nekrutman – isn't the most desired configuration.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.