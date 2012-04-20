Exclusive: Trixter Premiere "Tattoos & Misery" Music Video

It's hard to believe it's been more than 20 years since the last album from New Jersey-based hard rockers Trixter, but all that will change next Tuesday with the release of New Audio Machine on Frontiers Records.

We're pumped to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the band's new music video for the album's first single, "Tattoos & Misery." Check it out below!

"The song 'Tattoos and Misery' is about that person in your life that you love to hang out with but drives you nuts and gets you into crazy circumstances," says guitarist Steve Brown. "Our friend in the video, that tattoo girl, she's kind of representative of the madness that sometimes ensues in a relationship."

You can pre-order New Audio Machine via iTunes here. Trixter also will be heading out on the road for a few select tour dates this year, and you can find all of those below the video.

Trixter 2012 Tour Dates