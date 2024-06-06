8 ways to make your beginner acoustic guitar play and sound better

Our expert tips will help unlock the full potential of your beginner acoustic

Three Fender beginner acoustic guitars lying on the floor
(Image credit: Future)
In the modern world beginner acoustic guitars are fantastic instruments in their own right, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be better. If you’re looking to improve the tone and playability of an entry-level acoustic, we’ve got some great tips for you ranging from simple maintenance to full-on replacement of parts. 

You don’t have to be a trained luthier to carry out the vast majority of these either, with plenty of improvements that can be carried out from the comfort of your own home. There is also a good selection of upgrades that are reasonably priced, making them accessible for the vast majority of guitar players. We’ve carried out many of these upgrades on our own guitars and seen the improvements for ourselves, so let’s get cracking…

