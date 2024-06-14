“The pre-WWII SJ-200 sounds utterly huge with very deep and punchy bass, strong mids and clear highs”: How Gibson’s legendary SJ-200 acoustic wowed Elvis, Bob Dylan and more to become ‘King of the Flat-tops’

The J-200 is Gibson’s most iconic flat-top – and these vintage examples include one of the first ever made, and the very last Gibson acoustic to be manufactured in Kalamazoo

Sometimes referred to as a ‘narrow waist jumbo’, the J-200 is the model that unites Roy Rogers with Elvis, Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Noel Gallagher and countless others. 

Since the very first one was presented to Ray Whitley in December 1937, it has been a constant in Gibson’s product line barring a brief pause during America’s participation in WWII.

