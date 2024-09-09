“We may be able to make good-sounding instruments out of any material”: Yamaha’s Upcycling initiative turns scrap instrument offcuts into one-of-a-kind guitars – and it could transform the guitar-building industry

By
published

Using surplus material from its piano and marimba instrument production lines, Yamaha has assembled three 'upcycled' guitars

Yamaha Upcycled Guitars
(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has announced its Upcyling Guitar range – a concept series of electric guitars that looks to improve and address the sustainability of instrument production – has won a prestigious design award.

The mission of the eco-friendly guitar family is pretty simple: to reduce wastage in the instrument manufacturing world and maximize material efficiency by re-using offcuts of wood and similar components from Yamaha’s other lines to build guitars.

Yamaha Upcycled Guitars
(Image credit: Yamaha)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.