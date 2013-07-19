Guitar World Editor-In-Chief Performing with Izzy Zay in NYC!

Former Joan Jett & The Blackhearts guitarist — and 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee — Ricky Byrd and the Skeleton Crew will perform 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Blackthorn 51, 80-12 51st Ave., Elmhurst, New York.

Also on the bill are Izzy Zay, featuring Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski on guitar (8 p.m.), plus the Planets, Shattersound and Meterona!

Admission is $10, but if you mention "Guitar World" at the door, you'll get in for free!