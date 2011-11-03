Guitar World Magazine Available Now at the Apple Newsstand

A digital version of the December 2011 issue of Guitar World magazine is available now at the Apple Newsstand.

Newsstand, which was launched last month ahead of Apple's iOS 5 update for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, is a store like iTunes and iBooks that allows you to buy and store media in one library -- in this case, magazines and other, less important, things. You can buy individual issues, but if you subscribe to Guitar World, your Newsstand library is automatically updated every time a new issue comes out.

Guitar World and several other Future US titles -- including Revolver, Guitar Aficionado and Legends -- are among the titles available at the store.

A one-year subscription to Guitar World at the Apple Newsstand costs $14.99. Individual Issues are also available for purchase.

"Getting Guitar World, Guitar Aficionado and Revolver on your iPad? How completely awesome is that?" said Brad Tolinski, editor-in-chief of Guitar World. "We are totally excited about being part of Apple's incredible Newsstand. This is just the beginning of a new revolution in publishing, and we can't wait to see where it will take us from here."

For more information, including iPhone and iPad screen shots and pricing, check out Guitar World and other Future US titles at the Apple Newsstand:

