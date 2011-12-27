Guitar World's Top 25 Live, Reissued and Archival Albums of 2011

Need a few million bucks? Dust off, remaster and reissue that classic album of yours from 20 or 30 years ago.

Put it in a cool box with extra photos and a nice book and maybe a guitar pick, and people will buy it -- even though they've already owned the songs for 20 or 30 years.

Then do it all over again in 10 years!

As the CD format withers away before our eyes, it seems its last stand will be in the form of elaborate box sets and fancy-pants deluxe editions -- as we saw in 2011, most notably in the case of Pink Floyd, whose massive "Why Pink Floyd?" reissue campaign included the deluxe "Discovery" box set of all the band's remastered studio albums plus "Immersion" and "Experience" versions of Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.

Anyway, this list highlights 25 albums from 2011 that are NOT predominately albums of new compositions and new studio material. For that year-end list (our 50 best studio albums of 2011), please head here.

This list includes live albums (Pearl Jam), several reissues (Death), a best-of and some archival releases (The Allman Brothers Band).

