Hear an Alternate Recording of "Bad Company" from the Legendary UK Band's New Deluxe Remasters — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a previously unreleased alternate recording of "Bad Company," the title track from the 1974 debut album by—you guessed it—Bad Company.

The recording is from the new remastered, deluxe edition of the album, which will be released April 7 by Rhino. Rhino also will release a new deluxe version of the band's hit 1975 album, Straight Shooter, the same day.

Both two-disc releases feature a host of rare and previously unreleased recordings by the influential U.K. rockers, all of which are from the original master tapes. You can see complete track lists for both albums below.

Our exclusive premiere of "Bad Company" is a re-take from the reel that yielded the better-known master. This is actually take 2 (LMS Studio Reel 8 - 73 Session); the next complete version was the one used on the album.

Vocalist Paul Rodgers, along with guitarist Mick Ralphs, bassist Boz Burrell and drummer Simon Kirke recorded Bad Company in November 1973 using Ronnie Lane’s mobile studio at Headley Grange, where Led Zeppelin frequently recorded. Bad Company went to Number 1 in the U.S. the following year.

Its second disc features 12 tracks, including eight previously unreleased recordings such as the demo for “The Way I Choose” and an unedited version of “Superstar Woman,” which Rodgers later recorded in 1983 for his Cut Loose album. Also featured are the single edit of “Can’t Get Enough” and the B-sides “Little Miss Fortune” and “Easy on My Soul.”

Bad Company Deluxe Editions | Track Listings:

Bad Company (1974)

Disc One

01. “Can’t Get Enough”

02. “Rock Steady”

03. “Ready For Love”

04. “Don’t Let Me Down”

05. “Bad Company”

06. “The Way I Choose”

07. “Movin’ On”

08. “Seagull”

Disc Two

01. “Can’t Get Enough” (Take 1)*

02. “Little Miss Fortune” (Demo Reel 1)*

03. “The Way I Choose” (Demo Reel 1)*

04. “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 2-73 Session)*

05. “The Way I Choose” (Version 1 Inc. F/S)

06. “Easy On My Soul” (Long Version)

07. “Bad Company” (LMS Studio Reel 8-73 Session)*

08. Studio Chat/Dialogue

09. “Superstar Woman” (Long Version)*

10. “Can’t Get Enough” (Single Edit)

11. “Little Miss Fortune” (B-side of “Can’t Get Enough”)*

12. “Easy On My Soul” (B-side of “Movin’ On”)*

Straight Shooter (1975)

Disc One

01. “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad”

02. “Feel Like Makin’ Love”

03. “Weep No More”

04. “Shooting Star”

05. “Deal With The Preacher”

06. “Wild Fire Woman”

07. “Anna”

08. “Call On Me”

Disc Two

01. “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad” (Alternate Vocal & Guitar)*

02. “Feel Like Makin’ Love” (Take Before Master)*

03. “Weep No More” (Early Slow Version)*

04. “Shooting Star” (Alternate Take)*

05. “Deal With The Preacher” (Early Version)*

06. “Anna” (Alternate Vocal)*

07. “Call On Me” (Alternate Take)*

08. “Easy On My Soul” (Slow Version)

09. “Whiskey Bottle” (Early Slow Version)

10. “See the Sunlight”

11. “All Night Long”

12. “Wild Fire Woman” (Alternate Vocal & Guitar)*

13. “Feel Like Makin’ Love” (Harmonica Version)

14. “Whiskey Bottle” (B-side of “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad” )

* Tracks featured on Deluxe Edition LPs

Photo: Carl Dunn