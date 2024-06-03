“Yes, it did make my guitar look cooler – but it took a bit of getting used to…” I’d always wanted to try a Bigsby, so I put one on my Les Paul. It changed the way my guitar sounded – and the way I played

By
published

Thinking about equipping your beloved instrument with the coolest vibrato money can buy? Here’s what I learned, from the best way to fit one to how it affected my performance and tone

Gibson Les Paul Studio with a Bigsby
(Image credit: Future)

There’s no two ways about it: Bigsbys are really cool. Stick one on practically any electric guitar, and – at least in my books – its aesthetic appeal will skyrocket.

This observation is especially applicable to Gibson Les Pauls. The Keefburst? Stunning. Jimmy Page’s Black Beauty? Say no more.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.