“I don’t know what I’m trying to portray, but it’s always going to be uncomfortable and vulnerable”: Meet Heartworms, the six-string experimentalist who went from busking for rent to playing the Royal Albert Hall with St. Vincent

By
published

Self-taught and self-motivated, Jojo Orme expresses herself through her complex pedal arrangements and quest for uncomfortable riffs

Heartworms performs at the British Music Embassy at The Courtyard on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images)

After securing the sought-after support slot on St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming tour in the UK and Europe earlier this summer, Heartworms’ post-punk powered ascent to prominence appears to be in full swing.

While the name might suggest a collective, Heartworms is in fact the solo project of guitarist, singer, arranger, performer, theremin sorcerer and dramatic onstage death-stare specialist, Jojo Orme.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Ellie Rogers
Ellie Rogers

Since graduating university with a degree in English, Ellie has spent the last decade working in a variety of media, marketing and live events roles. As well as being a regular contributor to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and GuitarWorld.com, she currently heads up the marketing team of a mid-scale venue in the south-west of England. She started dabbling with guitars around the age of seven and has been borderline obsessed ever since. She has a particular fascination with alternate tunings, is forever hunting for the perfect slide for the smaller-handed guitarist, and derives a sadistic pleasure from bothering her drummer mates with a preference for “f**king wonky” time signatures.