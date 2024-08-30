“I use a million guitar tones in a show. Quite a few are just noises – one is labeled ‘Ew’ on the pedalboard”: Meet Venus Grrrls, the UK goth grungers tackling cancer with intense songs, wild tones and Courtney Love’s guitar

By
published

The band’s guitarists enthuse over sparkly narwhal cloud delays and the merits of the Kemper Profiler as they prepare for their first-ever headline tour following their lead singer’s cancer treatment

Venus Grrrls
(Image credit: Venus Grrrls)

Three-fifths of Venus Grrrls are gathered around the table, cards clutched to their chests in a tense game of gin rummy. The goth-grunge group deserve a moment of respite given the summer they’ve been having. Having racked up jam-packed performances at The Great Escape, Isle of Wight, Reading and Leeds festivals, they’re living what bassist Hannah Barraclough acknowledges over her pint as “a bit of a teenage dream.”

Barraclough started on guitar initially before finding her true calling. “I played in a college band and the lead singer couldn’t play bass and sing,” she recalls. “So he said, ‘Oh, you do it, Hannah!’”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Cheri Amour
Cheri Amour

Cheri Amour is a writer, editor and broadcaster intent on amplifying the voices of women and non-binary artists in print, online and on air. During her twenties, she played lead guitar in a touring two-piece, sharing the stage with The Slits and John Peel-approved punks The Nightingales. Formerly Deputy Editor at TGA Magazine, Cheri headed up its Tech section pouring over pedals with everyone to indie icon Debbie Smith (Echobelly/Curve) to multi-instrumentalist Katie Harkin (Sleater Kinney/Waxahatchee/Wye Oak). She's currently working on an upcoming 33 1/3 book on the unassuming influence of South Bronx sister troupe ESG, out in Spring 2023.