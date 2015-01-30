Learn Eight Classic Eagles Songs with New Book/CD, 'Eagles: Acoustic'

The new Eagles: Acoustic book/CD is part of the Guitar Play-Along Series, which helps you play your favorite songs quickly and easily.

Just follow the tab, listen to the CD to hear how the guitar should sound, and then play along using the separate backing tracks. The melody and lyrics are also included in the book in case you want to sing, or to simply help you follow along.

The audio CD is playable on any CD player, and also enhanced so Mac & PC users can adjust the recordings to any tempo without changing pitch!

The Eagles: Acoustic includes eight Eagles hits:

After the Thrill Is Gone

Desperado

Lyin' Eyes

New Kid in Town

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Sad Café

Take It Easy

Tequila Sunrise.

This 72-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $17.99.