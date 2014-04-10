Listen: Led Zeppelin Preview Unreleased Live Tracks from Deluxe Reissue of 1969 Debut Album

Earlier today, Led Zeppelin's official YouTube channel posted a one-minute clip that contains snippets of the band's October 10, 1969, show at the L'Olympia in Paris.
You can check out the clip — which contains bits of the "Good Times Bad Times" / "Communication Breakdown" medley — below. Tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook!
The live disc makes up the bonus material that will be included with the deluxe reissue of Led Zeppelin, the band's self-titled debut album from early 1969, which will be released June 3 by Atlantic/Swan Song. The album — and every Led Zeppelin album — has been remastered by Jimmy Page.
Here's the complete track listing from the deluxe version of Led Zeppelin:
Led Zeppelin track listing:
- 01. Good Times Bad Times
- 02. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You
- 03. You Shook Me
- 04. Dazed And Confused
- 05. Your Time Is Gonna Come
- 06. Black Mountain Side
- 07. Communication Breakdown
- 08. I Can't Quit You Baby
- 09. How Many More Times
Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia - Paris, France October 10, 1969:
01. Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown
02. I Can't Quit You Baby
03. Heartbreaker
04. Dazed And Confused
05. White Summer/Black Mountain Side
06. You Shook Me
07. Moby Dick
08. How Many More Times