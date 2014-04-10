Listen: Led Zeppelin Preview Unreleased Live Tracks from Deluxe Reissue of 1969 Debut Album

Earlier today, Led Zeppelin's official YouTube channel posted a one-minute clip that contains snippets of the band's October 10, 1969, show at the L'Olympia in Paris.

You can check out the clip — which contains bits of the "Good Times Bad Times" / "Communication Breakdown" medley — below.

The live disc makes up the bonus material that will be included with the deluxe reissue of Led Zeppelin, the band's self-titled debut album from early 1969, which will be released June 3 by Atlantic/Swan Song. The album — and every Led Zeppelin album — has been remastered by Jimmy Page.

Here's the complete track listing from the deluxe version of Led Zeppelin:

Led Zeppelin track listing:

01. Good Times Bad Times

02. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You

03. You Shook Me

04. Dazed And Confused

05. Your Time Is Gonna Come

06. Black Mountain Side

07. Communication Breakdown

08. I Can't Quit You Baby

09. How Many More Times

Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia - Paris, France October 10, 1969:

01. Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown

02. I Can't Quit You Baby

03. Heartbreaker

04. Dazed And Confused

05. White Summer/Black Mountain Side

06. You Shook Me

07. Moby Dick

08. How Many More Times