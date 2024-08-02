“With Prince stuff, the parts are easy to play but difficult to play well. His sense of rhythm was incredible”: Ninja Sex Party are one of the biggest, weirdest cover bands on the planet. Guitarist Lord Phobos reveals the secrets to a great cover song

By
( )
published

He might speak with a robot voice, but he has a session pro's appreciation of what a track needs to make it pop, and here the TWRP and Ninja Sex Party guitarist explains his approach – and reveals his go-to gear

Lord Phobos
(Image credit: Provided/PR)

Talking to Total Guitar from behind a mask that falls somewhere in between the aesthetics of Daft Punk, Darth Vader and Power Rangers, with a heavily effected voice to disguise his true identity, Lord Phobos is certainly one of the more unusual characters you’ll encounter in the guitar world.

He’s responsible for the guitar work in Canadian quartet TWRP, who have made waves as the backing band behind American comedic duo Ninja Sex Party. As well as original music, the two groups have collaborated on a series of albums named Under The Covers – where they reimagine famous tracks by Pink Floyd, Van Halen, the Bee Gees and many more.

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).