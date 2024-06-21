“St. Vincent is one of the best players in the world right now… she has that Jeff Buckley thing going on”: Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr names 10 guitarists who shaped his bass sound

By
published

The Royal Blood frontman explains why guitarists have influenced him more than bassists as he marks the 10th anniversary of the duo’s debut album

Mike Kerr
(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may have noticed that Royal Blood singer/bassist Mike Kerr tends to take his cues more from guitar players. Whenever the frontman is quizzed on his biggest influences, he’s more likely to namecheck six-stringers than the likes of bass heroes Les Claypool, Thundercat and Flea.

That’s down to his highly unorthodox and brilliantly creative approach to the four-string. Being solely responsible for all the melodic information in the band, he manages to cover the low-end, midrange and higher frequencies all in one go, while drummer Ben Thatcher is left in charge of the rhythmic engine room driving the riffs.

