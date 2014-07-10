'Play Lead Guitar' DVD: Learn Basics of Lead Guitar in Three Hours

Regardless of your skill level, you can learn how to play lead guitar like a pro in just three hours with our Play Lead Guitar DVD.

This ultimate guide to lead guitar covers topics like minor pentatonic and bending for beginners, connecting scales and improvising melodies for intermediate players, and hybrid scales, tricks and harmonics for advanced guitarists. You'll rip like Metallica, shred like Van Halen, wail like Stevie Ray and learn how to do your own solos like a pro!

Learn techniques to solo like Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Zakk Wylde, Slash and Yngwie Malmsteen.

There are more than three hours of lessons, including:

Soloing over the Entire Fretboard

Soloing over Chord Progressions

Incorporating the Modes

The Neoclassical Scales of Yngwie Malmsteen

Fretboard Tapping like Van Halen and Randy Rhoads

Natural and Artificial Pinch Harmonic Licks

A Wealth of Alternate Picking and Legato Exercises.

The 'Play Lead Guitar' DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.95.