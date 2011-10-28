Poll: What Is The Best Spinal Tap Quote?

So you read Guitar World's recent list of the greatest quotes from This is Spinal Tap -- and if you haven't, click here for the article. If you've seen the movie even more than once you can probably pick out at least a dozen classic lines that were missed. Here's your chance to sound off.

Below is our poll of Spinal Tap quotes, with a few extra gems thrown in for honorable mention. Take a look to see if your favorite made the poll and vote for it. If you can't find your favorite, post it in the comment box at the bottom of the page. But try to make sure to get the phrase exact. This is, after all, the greatest rockumentary ever. It's like how much more great could it be? And the answer is none. None more great.