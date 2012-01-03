Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 2002?

Although it's impossible to catch every single guitar-tinged album that comes out in a given year, 2002 was so saturated with material -- some worthy, some not so much -- that it was difficult to remain concise.

There were, as always, the stand-out moments: George Harrison released his final album, the posthumous Brainwashed. Tom Morello churned out more modern rock squeals and slaps on Audioslave's self-title debut. Yngwie Malmsteen responded to the tragedy of 9/11 with Attack!!. Korn, System of a Down and Disturbed pushed nu-metal into maturity with their respective new records.

And how many albums did Buckethead release in 2002? Three?

With all these great records, the hard part now lies on you: Which one deserves this week's top award for Best Guitar Album? There are, of course, several more records of note, in addition to the aforementioned gems. Take a look at this week's poll to see who else made the cut.

Thanks for voting!