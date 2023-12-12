“You can have all the pedals you want, but the guitar/amp combination makes the sound. Pedals are just some extra paprika”: Rich Robinson reveals what’s on his pedalboard

“I don't focus on my pedals too much. I use them, but in some ways, they’re hidden in my sound. The 'board I have is basically the same one I’ve been touring with for years. But again, the idea of my 'board is to give me a boost during a solo or a little extra here and there. I believe it comes down to the amps, and I rely on vintage amps as much as possible.

“I’ve got the RJM Music Technology MIDI controller [Mastermind GT]. It’s great and it’s functional. Aside from that, I’ve got my Boss Waza Craft Chromatic Tuner, a Strymon Lex Rotary, a Lehle volume pedal [Volume 90] and a Fulltone [Clyde Standard] wah. I also have a Lehle Little Dual, which allows me to switch between amps without hum.

“From there, I’ve got a Black Volt Amplification [FDR] overdrive, a Way Huge Red Llama overdrive [MkII] and another overdrive, a Free the Tone String Slinger. Then I’ve got a Way Huge Angry Troll Boost [WHE101] and a Strymon Flint [V2], which I use for tremolo and reverb.”

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rich Robinson)

“I use the various overdrives and boosts for solos, not for the entire song. There’s a reason I buy old amps that have tubes, valves and fucking capacitors; they sound great, and they move air. That’s the key.

“You can have all the pedals you want, but the guitar/amp combination makes the sound. Pedals are just some extra paprika.”

If I had to choose one pedal for a full show

“I guess I’d go with the Angry Troll. I like that I can set it to where it gives me a good lift and boost during a solo. It doesn’t have to be overdriven; it just gives a perfect, versatile boost that doesn’t overdo it.”