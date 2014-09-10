Scarlet Page Hosts 'Resonators' Photo Exhibit for Teenage Cancer Trust — Featuring Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Slash and More

Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Slash, Noel Gallagher, Brian May and Paul Weller are all Resonators.

These guitar heroes — and the rest of rock’s elite — are the subjects of photographer Scarlet Page’s latest project, an exhibition of epic portraits in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The project, which is called Resonators, will open to coincide with the recently announced Teenage Cancer Trust concerts, which start at the Albert Hall today, March 24. The exhibition will run through April 24.

The first print of each 25-print edition will be signed by the artist and Scarlet and will be auctioned with all profits going to Teenage Cancer Trust. For a full list of subjects, visit the ResonatorsFacebook page. Resonators is sponsored by Metro Imaging and Happy Finish.

An eBay auction started Sunday, March 23, and will be live for one week. You can check it out here.

For print sales — which are live now — head here.

About Scarlet Page

Scarlet, the daughter of Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, grew up surrounded by music and musicians. She began her career in photography, establishing herself as a successful and in-demand music photographer. She had been taking pictures of bands for more than 15 years before she managed to shoot Jimmy "officially" for a Sunday newspaper. The resulting shot gave her the idea of portraits of other guitar legends.

“I really wanted to do a charity project and Teenage Cancer Trust, with its incredible musical pedigree, and the amazing work it does, seemed ideal," she said. "I’ve been shooting now for over a year, and I’m not going to stop just yet."

The Resonators exhibition can be viewed when attending performances or from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29, March 30, April 6 and April 19. These days are free/public open days. For more about Scarlet, visit scarletpage.com and shootgroup.com.

For more about the Teenage Cancer Trust, visit teenagecancertrust.org.

Photo: Scarlet Page