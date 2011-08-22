If you have been to a concert recently and the guitar player has a glowing pedalboard, there’s a good chance it is made by Trailer Trash Pedalboards. Trailer Trash is a producer of high-quality pedalboards with as a much a focus on aesthetics as function and durability.

The company boasts an impressive client list, including George Thorogood and Rascal Flatts, and is a favorite among A-list session and touring players such as Rafael Moreira and Gary Burnett.

All cases and boards are manufactured in the U.S.A. and come in two primary formats, the Pro Series and the Glow-Tops. Both the Pro Series and Glow Tops are similar in construction and available in sizes ranging from 18” X 16”, all the way up to 40” X 18” and are offered in red, blue, black, yellow and diamond plate.

Both can be ordered as board-only but soft case and ATA case versions are available as well. Trailer Trash does Limited Edition series runs, which feature custom colors, but are limited in availability.

The Pro Series has a Velcro top (vel-top) or, for a slight upcharge, a Hard Top, which provides stronger holding power but does not provide the same ease to swap pedals in and out. The Pro Series is designed with the intent for a power supply to be mounted beneath the surface, allowing the AC cord to run out of the side.

The Glow Tops differ in that, as the name suggests, they contain lights inside the pedalboard that provide back-lighting to the effects on the board as well as through the logo on the front of the board, providing functional light for the player as well as adding visual pizzazz for the audience. The light colors are red, blue and green; they can also be fitted so your board has three different colored sections. The lights are wired separately and have an isolated power supply, so no extra noise or interference is added.

The boards come with patchbays pre-punched and plugged if you want to do your own wiring, but Trailer Trash provides custom wiring options for the pedalboards. There are a myriad of options available ranging from mounting options to neutrik jacks installation and combinations of true bypass loops, AC connectors and power supplies. You can also supply your own true bypass loops and power supplies for wiring.

Prices start at $85 (18” X 16”, board only) for the Pro Series; Glow Tops are an additional $250-$400, depending on the board size. Wiring starts at $35 for a standard wiring per pedal. There are many size and wiring options available, as well as fully customized pedalboards, in which color and size can be customized to order. More information can be found at trailertrashpedalboards.com.