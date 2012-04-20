Video: Brendon Small Gives a Track-By-Track Breakdown of 'Galaktikon'

Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small — yes, the man behind Dethklok — is gearing up for the release of the debut album from his new side project, Brendon Small's Galaktikon.

After the success of the first two Dethalbums, Small wrote, recorded and produced Galaktikon as a way to showcase his broad range of influences and let his more more melodic side loose. Teaming up with drummer Gene Hoglan, Dethklok bassist Bryan Beller and engineer/mixer Ulrich Wild, Small created a catchy, high-octane album that he would like fans to think of "an audio comic book."

But don't just take our word for it. In the below GuitarWorld.com exclusive, Small breaks down Galaktikon track-by-track to give you the full story behind the record he refers to as "a high stakes intergalactic extreme rock album."

Galaktikon is officially out April 29, and you can pre-order the album — as well as download a free album track — at brendonsmall.com.

The album's release coincides with the premiere of Season 4 of Metalocalypse, which will air 12:15 a.m. EST Sunday, April 29, on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.