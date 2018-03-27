Brendon Small Says "Betcha Can't Play This"

Many a moon ago, Brendon Small—the mastermind behind Metalocalypse's Dethklok and, more recently, Galaktikon—sent us a "Betcha Can't Play This" that became an instant classic.

In the video—which you can watch above—Small serves up a blistering lick that he, humble guy that he is, prefaces by saying "not to sound like a cocky jerk but..." After going through it at full speed at first, he slows things down for us mortals.

Can you play what Small is playing? Watch the video and find out for yourself.

When you're done, be sure to check out his phenomenal new short film, Galaktikon: Nightmare.