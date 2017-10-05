Brendon Small Premieres "Icarus Six Sixty Six" Lesson Video

Brendon Small—the mastermind behind Metalocalypse and the massive metal band Dethklok—recently released his new high-stakes intergalactic extreme rock/metal album, Galaktikon II: Become The Storm.

The album follows the space-age theme of 2012’s original Galaktikon album, with a conceptual storyline and a heavier, darker, more brutal sound.

In addition to co-production by Brendon Small and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Ulrich Wild, Galaktikon II: Become The Storm features the distinct rhythmic powers of drum legend Gene Hoglan (Testament, Death, Dark Angel) and bassist extraordinaire Bryan Beller (The Aristocrats, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai).

Below, you can watch a lesson video from Small, in which he'll teach you the ins and outs of the standout Galaktikon II track, "Icarus Six Sixty Six."

To pick up the album or find out more, visit galaktikon.com.