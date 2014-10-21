1955 Gretsch Duo Jet 6128 Guitar — Demo Video by Chicago Music Exchange

The gang over at Chicago Music Exchange (where I recently bought a Line 6 expression pedal for my M9) posted a demo video for a very rare (and very beautiful) 1955 Gretsch Duo Jet 6128 that was originally bought by Ben Harper.

To see and hear what this guitar can do, be sure to watch the clip below.

In the clip, Joel from CME plays the guitar through a Tone King Royalist 15-watt Combo amp. The reverb is courtesy of a Red Panda reverb pedal.

Introduced in 1953 with a single-cutaway body, the elegantly styled Duo Jet was a competitive response to the Fender Telecaster and the Gibson Les Paul. Its DeArmond Dynasonic pickups offered the raucous twang needed for rockabilly and just enough jangle for rock, making it the choice of guitarists like the Beatles' George Harrison and, in his early Nineties rockabilly phase (and again in 2010), Jeff Beck.

Over the years, the Duo Jet has evolved into many different models, including a double-cutaway version, introduced in 1961, frequently used by AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young.