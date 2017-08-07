311’s Tim Mahoney Demos the Ernie Ball Ambient Delay and Expression Overdrive Pedals

Ernie Ball recently invited 311 guitarist Tim Mahoney to demo the company’s Ambient Delay and Expression Overdrive pedals, and you can watch him test them out in the clip below.

Ernie Ball’s Ambient Delay provides 50 milliseconds to one second of delay time layered with reverb, for everything from slap-back to extended repeats. It features settings for delay time and feedback, reverb level, and a foot-sweepable effect level control to create anything from subtle textures to ambient soundscapes.

“I really like this delay pedal,” Mahoney says. “It seems like a unique take on a delay, to be able to access that control with your foot while you’re playing.”

The Expression Overdrive delivers everything from a hint of natural tube-amp-like overdrive and rhythm crunch to searing lead tones. It features settings for drive, boost and tone, with a foot-sweepable overdrive control, making it effortless to go from clean to all-out growl and everything in between. “It’s great having the drive adjustable on the fly so you don’t have to stop playing guitar while you’re doing it,” shares Mahoney.

As a bonus to the demo video, we’ve included 311’s episode of Ernie Ball: String Theory where Mahoney and his bandmate Nick Hexum discuss their influences, their history with playing guitar, and their Ernie Ball strings.

If you’re curious to know more about these pedals, check out Guitar World’s review right here.

For more information, visit ernieball.com.