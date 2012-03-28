65amps Introduces the Ventura Portable Guitar Amp

65amps has introduced The Ventura guitar amplifier, the latest addition to its more affordable “Working Pro” Red Line.

The Ventura is in response to the over-saturation of "Lunch Box" amps in the market that are found lacking in quality for professional players. The Ventura illustrates that a compact, portable amp can be combined with high-level, professional functionality. The Ventura is made in 65amps’ factory in North Hollywood utilizing the high-level materials and engineering experience of the 65amps crew.

The Ventura uses a 2-6V6 power section and front end utilizing 65amps’ most popular circuits, the Color channel of the London and the Bump Circuit of the SoHo. This allows the Ventura to create a rich palette of American and British tones all with the signature flair that has made 65amps a major presence on top-level tours and recording studios around the world.

The Ventura boasts two flavors of desirable tones. The "clean" side utilizes the tried-and-true Color Channel from 65amps' original London, while the "dirty" side employs 65amps’ Bump Circuit that made the SoHo their most popular touring amp. Players are able to seamlessly transition through four levels of tone structure and gain structure in one amp.

The Ventura is the latest offering in 65amps’ more affordable "Working Pro" Red Line that is geared towards working musicians who need super functionality and reliability without compromising tone and responsiveness.

Specifications:

2x 6V6 power section

20 Watts

Hybrid London Color channel and SoHo gain stage front end

EF86 clean channel / EF86->12AT7 dirty channel

12AX7 Phase inverter

Bump that works on both channels = 4 Voices

Passive FX Loop

Master Voltage

Knobs = Volume, Tone, Master Voltage

Switches = Manual Channel Switch & Manual Bump Switch

Footswitch = Dual button that controls channel and bump

Preliminary List Prices:

Head $1450

1x12 Combo $1750

Find out more at 65amps.com.