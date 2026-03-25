I normally tell guitarists to skip the Amazon Big Spring Sale but this year I’m happy to be proven wrong – here’s 7 essential accessories to kickstart your year in guitar from just $6.49

It’s that time of the year when the Amazon Big Spring Sale rolls around, and as with most Amazon sales, there isn’t all that much to shout about when it comes to guitar, pedals, or amps. If you feel like spring cleaning your guitar collection or stocking up on essential accessories, however, there are loads of great deals to get your hands on.

There’s no word on when the sale ends, and some items are limited to discounts until they sell through a certain amount, so it makes sense to strike while the iron is hot. Of course, there’s the usual consumer tech discounts on things like headphones, laptops, smart devices, so if you're in the market for something for you home it's well worth a browse of the wider sale.

Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off

Shopping in the UK and fear missing out on the action? Don't worry, because the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your guitar playing throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far. Read more Read less ▼

To save you time sifting through the mostly cheap import gear on offer for guitarists, I’ve picked out 7 low-cost accessories starting from just $6.49.

Save 19% ($5) Ernie Ball Regular Slinky 4-Pack: was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon If there’s one thing you’re always going to need more of, it’s electric guitar strings . Whether you’re stocking up for upcoming shows or you want to spring clean your guitar collection and outfit multiple instruments with a fresh set, this deal on Ernie Ball Regular Slinky’s is the one to go for. Reduced by 19%, you’re getting each pack for $5.49, which quickly adds up to a killer saving when you start buying multiple items. The deal is only available on the Regular Slinky and Super Slinky 4-packs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($14.39) Fender Spaghetti Logo T-Shirt: was $31.99 now $17.60 at Amazon If you’re a Fender fanatic, then this deal’s for you. This Fender Spaghetti Logo T-Shirt is nearly half price, thanks to a huge $14.39 discount. Great for showing your support for your favorite brand, it is only available on the small-sized shirt in Surf Green, so it will only fit a very specific type of guitar player. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($4.06) D'Addario XLR8 String Cleaner: was $10.55 now $6.49 at Amazon A buy that will keep your guitar playing better for a considerable time, this D’Addario XLR8 String Cleaner is my pick of the bunch, a cheap, useful accessory you can keep in your guitar case or gig bag to be used anytime you play. Once you’re done with your guitar simply use the cleaner across the strings to increase their lifespan, getting rid of the gunk and sweat your guitar picks up over time. A 38% discount takes this down to just $6.49, making it the cheapest accessory here. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($3.26) Jim Dunlop Tortex White Jazz III Pick 12 Pack: was $11.12 now $7.86 at Amazon We guitarists lose guitar picks all the time, so stocking up on a multi-pack helps stem the tide for that dreaded day when you can’t find your ideal pick gauge. This deal on the ever-popular Jim Dunlop Tortex Jazz III Pick gives you 12 picks for just $7.86, which works out to just $0.65 per pick. They come in a very nice white colorway, too, making them easier to spot when you inevitably drop them. The deal is also available on the 1.5mm if you prefer a thicker pick. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($10) IK Multimedia iRig 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This guitar audio interface is absurdly cheap at just $29.99, allowing you to practice and record your guitar with your mobile device and a pair of headphones. You can connect via the headphone input on your phone, or if you don’t have one, then it will work with a 3.5mm jack to USB-C converter. The only caveat is that the mobile version of the Amplitube app only works on iOS, so Android users will have to use a third-party software to get their tones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($8.70) D'Addario Duralin Precision Guitar Picks 100 Pack: was $36.80 now $28.10 at Amazon If you’re the sort of guitarist who constantly loses their picks, then this is the deal you need to pick up in the Amazon Spring sale. With 100 D’Addario Duralin Precision guitar picks costing just $28.10, you’re getting each pick for a measly $0.28, which is insanely good value for money. The deal is available on the 0.6 and 0.5mm picks, so if this is your preferred pick gauge then it’s an absolute steal. Read more Read less ▼

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