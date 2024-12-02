“The easiest upgrade you can make to your guitar”: I hate restringing guitars, and that’s why I fit locking tuners to all my electrics – and with 41% off Fender locking tuners, you can improve your Strat or Tele for less

This limited-time Cyber Monday guitar deal at Amazon gets you pro-spec locking tuners for less than half I paid for my last set – but it will end soon

Fender locking tuners on Stratocaster headstock
(Image credit: Future)

Restringing guitars is an absolute chore. You wrap the string round, tuck it under, get the winds tight… Yada yada yada. It was only when I bought my first electric guitar with locking tuners, I realized there was a better way: put the string through the hole, tighten the clamp, tune up, job done.

Since I made this discovery, I’ve fitted locking tuners to nearly all my electric guitars, and Fender’s locking tuners are my go-tos for models from the US guitar giant. Given the demand for this essential aftermarket mod, you rarely if ever see a discount on this particular design, but Amazon has a highly limited Cyber Monday discount that brings them down from $87.99 to $51.70 – a whopping 41% off (and less than half what I paid for my last set).

Fender Deluxe locking tuners: $87.99 $51.70

Fender Deluxe locking tuners: $87.99 $51.70
The easiest upgrade you can make to your guitar is fitting locking tuners – and Amazon is blowing out Fender’s pro-level units with a 41% discount. Designed to directly replace standard Stratocaster and Telecaster tuners (or anything with a dual guide pin), these locking tuners will make string changing easier and improve your guitar’s tuning stability by neatening up those wraps: simply clamp and tune up. The $51.70 offer is a limited-time deal at Amazon, but you can also snap them up for $55 at Guitar Center using the coupon code cm15.

