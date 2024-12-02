“The easiest upgrade you can make to your guitar”: I hate restringing guitars, and that’s why I fit locking tuners to all my electrics – and with 41% off Fender locking tuners, you can improve your Strat or Tele for less

Restringing guitars is an absolute chore. You wrap the string round, tuck it under, get the winds tight… Yada yada yada. It was only when I bought my first electric guitar with locking tuners, I realized there was a better way: put the string through the hole, tighten the clamp, tune up, job done.

Since I made this discovery, I’ve fitted locking tuners to nearly all my electric guitars, and Fender’s locking tuners are my go-tos for models from the US guitar giant. Given the demand for this essential aftermarket mod, you rarely if ever see a discount on this particular design, but Amazon has a highly limited Cyber Monday discount that brings them down from $87.99 to $51.70 – a whopping 41% off (and less than half what I paid for my last set).

At the time of writing, this deal is 76% claimed, so you’d better act fast to claim the discount.

Fender Deluxe locking tuners: $87.99 $51.70

The easiest upgrade you can make to your guitar is fitting locking tuners – and Amazon is blowing out Fender’s pro-level units with a 41% discount. Designed to directly replace standard Stratocaster and Telecaster tuners (or anything with a dual guide pin), these locking tuners will make string changing easier and improve your guitar’s tuning stability by neatening up those wraps: simply clamp and tune up. The $51.70 offer is a limited-time deal at Amazon, but you can also snap them up for $55 at Guitar Center using the coupon code cm15.

Fender’s locking tuners are easy to install on Stratocaster and Telecasters owing to their dual-pin design – essentially, if you’ve got a gap between each of your tuners, they’ll be a direct replacement. As Fender points out, it’s “the easiest upgrade you can make to your guitar”, and I’m inclined to agree: it took me probably 10 minutes to fit my last set.

Pick them up, and you’ll thank me for the extra 10 minutes you’ll get back every time you restring your guitar – provided you string your locking tuners up the right way (don’t worry, I’ve got a guide for that).

Fender’s offerings are robust, smooth operating and tightly clamp the string to prevent slippages. Since fitting them, my guitar’s tuning rarely slips during live shows, no matter how wild my bends or how sweaty the stage – aided by the staggered posts, which optimize the headstock break angle for higher and lower strings.

So, give yourself the gift of time: fit locking tuners, improve your guitar’s tuning stability and make string changing easy for yourself.

