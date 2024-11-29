I've toured globally with this Fender cable and it hasn't let me down – and now you can buy it for a crazy-low price

Time to add a touch of color (and quality) to your setup for just $12.99 with this Professional Series Tweed cable

Fender Professional Series Tweed Instrument Cable
(Image credit: Fender)

I used to leave an insane number of perfectly good instrument cables at various venues around the world. There – it’s out there now. Over the past year, I’ve finally decided to take action (and avoid spending more and more money) by buying instrument cables in different colors instead of the standard black ones.

The result? Even if I’m busy packing up after a show and somehow forget my cable, someone else usually notices it thanks to its distinct color – and Fender’s Professional Series Tweed instrument cables fit the bill.

Fender Professional Series Tweed Instrument Cable
Fender Professional Series Tweed Instrument Cable: was US$18.95 now US$12.99 at Amazon

Fender Professional Series cables feature a thick gauge and high-quality components that make them road-reliable and trustworthy, ensuring your sound won’t cut off mid-gig. They’re also engineered to avoid physical memory, twisting, and kinks – which are common issues with lower-quality cables. The 10-foot and 15-foot Daphne Blue versions are now available at a steal: $12.99 and $16.99, respectively.

View Deal

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.