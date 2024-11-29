I've toured globally with this Fender cable and it hasn't let me down – and now you can buy it for a crazy-low price

I used to leave an insane number of perfectly good instrument cables at various venues around the world. There – it’s out there now. Over the past year, I’ve finally decided to take action (and avoid spending more and more money) by buying instrument cables in different colors instead of the standard black ones.

The result? Even if I’m busy packing up after a show and somehow forget my cable, someone else usually notices it thanks to its distinct color – and Fender’s Professional Series Tweed instrument cables fit the bill.

Fender Professional Series Tweed Instrument Cable: was US$18.95 now US$12.99 at Amazon Fender Professional Series cables feature a thick gauge and high-quality components that make them road-reliable and trustworthy, ensuring your sound won’t cut off mid-gig. They’re also engineered to avoid physical memory, twisting, and kinks – which are common issues with lower-quality cables. The 10-foot and 15-foot Daphne Blue versions are now available at a steal: $12.99 and $16.99, respectively.

Aside from its vibrant color, what I appreciate most about this cable is its excellent sound transfer. With 95% OFC spiral shielding, it minimizes unwanted noise and interference, ensuring my guitar tone comes through loud and clear.

This quality is further enhanced by the braided exterior, which makes these cables far more durable than their PVC-covered counterparts. The harder exterior ensures they’re reliable and long-lasting – perfect for booked-and-busy working musicians.

The cable’s wide gauge (22 AWG) improves connectivity and longevity, while the nickel-plated connectors hold up well under regular use and abuse, offering a firm and stable connection. While gold-plated connectors are technically superior, these nickel-plated ones perform admirably even with the wear and tear of regular gigging.

Although the Fender Professional Series Tweed Instrument Cable is available in multiple lengths (10', 15', 18.6', and 25') and other colors (Gray Tweed, Red Tweed, and White Tweed), the Daphne Blue Tweed variant is the one on sale right now. The 10-foot cable is priced at just $12.99, while the 15-foot option is available for $16.99 – prices that are hard to beat for the quality you’re getting.

In fact, I might just be adding another cable or two right to my cart right now…

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're on the lookout for more discounts, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for more killer Black Friday Fender deals.

Shop more epic Black Friday deals