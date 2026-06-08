Ed Sheeran is about to launch another piece of signature gear – and he’s already gifted it to a young fan

Ed Sheeran is on a signature gear rampage, and he can’t be stopped with his latest signature, an Orange amplifier built for buskers.

The loop pedal whiz started out playing on UK streets, and he’s since used his stadium-selling status to launch his own gear firm, including a PA made for busking musicians. This new collaboration continues that mindset, and he’s soft-launched the compact amp during a surprise street performance in his hometown of Ipswich.

Back home after a bumper run of shows in South America, Sheeran treated shoppers at the Ipswich Waterfront to hits like Photograph and Shape of You, but it was the Orange amp that – for gear nerds at least – took the spotlight.

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Playing his signature Lowden acoustic, Sheeran was plugged into the angled combo, which Orange, in its own Instagram post, has confirmed will be officially unveiled this Wednesday, June 10.

Initial impressions are that the amp is small, with its angled form perfect for busking and small acoustic performances, and that it appears to have a second input for a microphone.

Its size also makes it super-transportable, and it’s set to become Sheeran’s first signature amp in a growing list of gear he’s brought into existence. A second amp was spotted on site, into which singer-songwriter Lianne Kaye plugged for a duet. After the show, Sheeran gave his amp to a young fan.

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“I asked for a signed guitar for Christmas,” he said. “That didn’t happen, but this is better than that. I wanna be a musician; my friend Isaac is really good at playing the guitar, and I want to follow his line.”