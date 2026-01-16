Nuno Bettencourt’s new guitar company has gone live – and there’s a surprise new acoustic in the drop

The Lusitano is available at two price points and lines up alongside the first entries into the Extreme virtuoso's burgeoning guitar lineup

Nuno Bettencourt playing a Nuno Guitar Lusitano AS guitar
(Image credit: Nuno Bettencourt Instagram)

Nuno Bettencourt has launched the website for his new guitar company, Nuno Guitars, confirming that he has two electro-acoustic guitar models in production, alongside the already announced electric models.

The Extreme virtuoso announced his surprise departure from Washburn, with whom he had been for decades, last year. The news confirmed widespread speculation that the mystery axe he played at Back to the Beginning was indeed part of a new solo venture – and Washburn had no idea the brand existed.

Said to “blend traditional acoustic tone with Nuno’s personal design vision,” there’s talk of “clear articulation, warm lows, and balanced projection.”

The standout aspect of the Lusitano, which is named after a noble Portuguese horse breed, is its dual soundhole design. The traditional soundhole beneath the strings flanked by two custom F-holes that trace the shape of the guitar’s Grand Auditorium body. It’s coupled with soundhole-mounted Volume and Tone controls.

In his Instagram reel, Bettencourt says that, across the Nuno Guitars range, “there’s a price range for everybody.” A look at its new website confirms that it is largely the case.

All model names also derive from horse terminology, apart from the N4, which is a reissue of his Washburn signature guitar.

The premium Thoroughbred models are priced at $4,999.99 apiece, with the mid-tier Stable line ranging between $3,299.99 and $2,799.99. The Colt series starts from $1,199.99 and rises to $1,299.99.

Nuno Guitar Lusitano AS

(Image credit: Nuno Guitar Lusitano AS)

All models are now available for pre-order, with the acoustics shipping in May, and various lead times on the electrics – Thoroughbreds are hand-built over a 6-12 month period.

See Nuno Guitars for more.

