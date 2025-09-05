Ibanez treats its best-selling nylon-string to a stunning exotic tonewood glow-up – and it gives Tim Henson’s signature model a run for its money

Ibanez is continuing to leverage off the success of Tim Henson’s hugely popular nylon-string signature guitar by giving its standard-run FRH version an exotic tonewood and finish update.

The Polyphia fretboard burner first released his nylon beauty, the TOD10N, in 2022 and in 2023 it became one of the year’s best-selling guitars. The following year, Ibanez tapped into its success with the Henson-esque FRH10N, while months later, a left-handed version was finally let out into the wild.

The recipe of the build was an instant fan favorite. Now, some more adventurous colorways – which give Henson's own model a serious run for its money – have been introduced to the lineup

Cosmic Blue Starburst Low Gloss and Wine Red Low Gloss finishes headline the changes, with the omission of Henson’s Tree of Death fretboard inlay design – which can also be found on his electric signature, the TOD10 – a sad but understandable one. Acrylic and abalone block inlays feature instead.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Comprising sapele back and sides, a quilted maple top, C-shaped set-in nyatoh neck, and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, the acoustic electric guitar benefits from an undersaddle Ibanez pickup and AEQ210T preamp with an onboard tuner. It's powered by a 9V battery which is accessed by a screwed-in compartment on the back of the guitar.

Elsewhere, there's a rosewood bridge, bone nut, and Gold Classical tuners for a traditional look. Other key features from its predecessor, including its modified FR hollow body with fan bracing, designed to accommodate high fret access and a side-mounted sound hole, to encourage warm and natural tones, remain. They were key in making this such a successful build, pairing the playability of electric guitars with the sonics of classical guitars.

The Ibanez FRH20QMN is available now for $635/£569. Head to Ibanez for more.

Meanwhile, an eight-string version of the TOD10 has been teased, and Polyphia have revealed some of the guests featuring on their forthcoming album. Henson says their producer has been “coming up with the most insane sounds you've ever heard.”

They've promised the album will be “heavy” with “lots of eight-strings”, and baritone guitars will feature, too. We hope Scott LePage's stunning, and potential-signature X-type axe also plays a role.