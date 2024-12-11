“Elevating the amplified sound to incredible new heights”: Faith has given its staple Eclipse acoustics a premium reboot – and they’re aiming to be the ultimate stage guitars

Faith has upgraded its Eclipse series of electro-acoustic guitars with enhanced amplification and greater note expression to help elevate its staple six-strings to new heights.

Having extended its Nexus acoustic guitar range in April, the British luthier has since turned its attention to the fan-favorite Eclipse range, unveiling new editions that are “designed to be the ultimate stage guitars”.

The Eclipse’s onboard electronics have received a powerful upgrade thanks to the incorporation of Fishman’s Ink Body preamp system, which comprises a piezo pickup and a body sensor.

This nifty one-two of tech, Faith says, “not only elevates the amplified sound to incredible new heights but also allows for greater note expression whether playing chords or complex fingerstyle pieces.”

Moreover, the preamp’s Body control feature gives players the freedom to dial in the bridge-plate-mounted sensor. This dictates how much body and percussiveness the guitar will deliver when hooked up to an amplifier.

The guitars are built from a classic blend of solid spruce tops and solid mahogany back and sides, but for the first time the firm has bestowed its newest acoustics with a figured maple ergonomic forearm contour.

Aesthetically, it harmonizes with the instrument’s figured maple binding, while functionally the contour helps maximize comfortability, especially over long playing sessions.

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

The employment of an Onyx-Black finish and carefully applied clear lacquer help “tame the tonewood’s natural resonance”, giving greater balance and focus to its resulting tone.

In a bid to improve the sustainability of its manufacturing processes, Faith has ensured the Eclipse models are free of animal products. As such, traditional abalone and mother-of-pearl rosette and logo materials have been replaced with figured maple. A tree will also be planted for each guitar sold thanks to its partnership with the charity, JustOneTree.

Its revamped specs are rounded out with Grover Rotomatic machine heads and Macassan figured ebony fittings.

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

Choose from three body shapes across the series, all of which include cutaways for easy upper fret access.

The Faith Eclipse Venus ($1,539) has an OM/Auditorium body shape, while the Faith Eclipse Neptune (also $1,539) is a Baby-Jumbo, and the Faith Eclipse Neptune ($1,699) is a 12-string Baby-Jumbo.

Check out Faith Guitars for more information.