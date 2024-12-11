“Elevating the amplified sound to incredible new heights”: Faith has given its staple Eclipse acoustics a premium reboot – and they’re aiming to be the ultimate stage guitars

The new-and-improved acoustics arrive in three body shapes, and deliver a range of high-end upgrades and series-first updates

Faith Eclipse Electric Acoustic
Faith has upgraded its Eclipse series of electro-acoustic guitars with enhanced amplification and greater note expression to help elevate its staple six-strings to new heights.

Having extended its Nexus acoustic guitar range in April, the British luthier has since turned its attention to the fan-favorite Eclipse range, unveiling new editions that are “designed to be the ultimate stage guitars”.

