“As visually effective when silent as it would be sonically in the hands of a skilled musician”: Faith Guitars' new additions to its Nexus acoustic guitar series promise warm and balanced tones for days

Faith Guitars has just announced two new additions to its Nexus acoustic guitar family. Alongside the established Faith Nexus Cognac and Copper Black models, Faith Guitars has just put Nexus Venus E/Cut Solar Flare and Nexus Neptune E/Cut Coffee Brown on the market. So what makes them special?

First off, these two are all-solid acoustic guitars that continue to bridge the gap between Faith Guitar's premium PRO and LEGACY models, and the stripped-back, Naked series. On an individual level, the Nexus Venus Solar Flare boasts an all-mahogany rosy with a satin finish over a rich sunburst-colored top. The back and sides feature a deep, stained natural hue.

The Nexus Neptune Coffee Brown's special feature is that it's made of Javanese trembesi. This type of tonewood is quite rare as it's indigenous to Java. It also manages to deliver a pleasant warm and balanced tone similar to mahogany. Moreover, the light coffee brown stain brings out the stunning natural hues of this tonewood.

What's more, both models are fitted with a solid figured ebony pickguard, which is a feature exclusive to only a few Faith guitars. Other features include ABS body binding, precision tuners, mahogany necks and ebony fingerboards. They also come fully equipped with a premium side-mounted Fishman Presys II preamp system with an in-built tuner.

The Nexus Venus Solar Flare (Image credit: Faith Guitars)

On the price front, Faith Nexus Venus Solar Flare currently retails at $1,069. If you prefer the Neptune Coffee Brown, this will set you back $1,039. Both are now available to buy from authorized international Faith retailers.

Faith Guitars was founded in 2022 by a small dedicated team of guitar experts, led by the well-known British luthier Patrick James Eggle. The guitar brand's core ethos revolves around building guitars that are as stunning as they are functional.

As Patrick James Eggle puts it: "Whether it’s one of my own UK-built PJE guitars or one of my Faith designs, my goal is the same: the creation of an instrument that is both highly desirable and highly functional. A piece that would be as visually effective when silent as it would be sonically when in the hands of a skilled musician."

Find out more about the Nexus series at Faith Guitars.