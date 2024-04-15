“As visually effective when silent as it would be sonically in the hands of a skilled musician”: Faith Guitars' new additions to its Nexus acoustic guitar series promise warm and balanced tones for days

By Janelle Borg
published

The Nexus Venus E/Cut Solar Flare and Nexus Neptune E/Cut Coffee Brown bridge the gap between Faith's premium models and its popular Naked series

Image of the Nexus Venus Solar Flare and Nexus Neptune Coffee Brown models
(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

Faith Guitars has just announced two new additions to its Nexus acoustic guitar family. Alongside the established Faith Nexus Cognac and Copper Black models, Faith Guitars has just put Nexus Venus E/Cut Solar Flare and Nexus Neptune E/Cut Coffee Brown on the market. So what makes them special?

First off, these two are all-solid acoustic guitars that continue to bridge the gap between Faith Guitar's premium PRO and LEGACY models, and the stripped-back, Naked series. On an individual level, the Nexus Venus Solar Flare boasts an all-mahogany rosy with a satin finish over a rich sunburst-colored top. The back and sides feature a deep, stained natural hue.

