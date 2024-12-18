“Prized for its warm and rich character”: Cort brings unsung solid cedar to an accessible price point with 2 sleek $370 acoustics

Cort has released two new well-spec'd, solid cedar-topped acoustic guitars which, at a tidy $370, look to offer plenty of bang for their buck.

Usually, cedar tops are a tonewood choice reserved for nylon guitars or steel-stringed models that are way out of this pair’s price range, but Cort has now bucked that trend.

Those black satin-finished solid cedar tops are partnered with mahogany back and sides “to balance the overall tone and response of the guitars”, which arrive in either dreadnought or orchestra cutaway body shapes.

A dovetail construction looks to support overall sustain, with both models built to a 25.5” scale length. Other features present across both acoustics include 20-fret fingerboards made from ovangkol – which is said to have similar qualities to rosewood – and an ovangkol bridge.

Beyond that, they are given synthetic PPS nuts and die-cast tuners. They both come loaded with Fishman S-Core pickups and Presys electronics. The controls for the pickups are located within the soundhole to keep the outer body looking sleek and traditional.

Of the two guitars, the MR500F-CED offers a full-size dreadnought body for a “powerful bass response and loud projection” and is supposedly “a flat picker’s dream”. A cutaway, meanwhile, maximizes upper fret access.

(Image credit: Cort)

The L100OCF-CED deviates towards a smaller orchestra body. What it lacks in body size, it makes up for with a wider string spacing – 45mm at the nut compared to its sibling’s 43mm – to accommodate a more comfortable finger-picking experience.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aesthetic appointments come via ABS ivory binding, a body-adorning rosette, and ivory pickguards, which make “the guitars immediately reminiscent of classic guitars from yesteryear”.

“The solid red cedar top is prized for its warm and rich sonic character while offering exceptional resonance and responsiveness,” says Cort. “Paired with mahogany back and sides, this combination delivers a well-balanced sound with a warm midrange, making it ideal for a variety of playing styles, from gentle fingerpicking to dynamic strumming.”

(Image credit: Cort)

Here, Cort is clearly keen on bringing unsung acoustic tonewoods to more accessible price ranges and offering something a little different to the acoustic guitar market.

(Image credit: Cort)

Both guitars are available to order today for $370. Visit Cort to learn more.

Other notable 2024 releases from Cort include its first experiments with True Temperament electric guitars via the KX700 TT, and its sleek-looking Abstract Delta and Modern Black acoustics.