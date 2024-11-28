Epiphone’s Taylor Swift acoustic guitars are here – but they’re not what we were expecting (and they’re already sold out)

Swift’s new guitar launch counters recent knock-off models claimed to be owned or signed by the world’s biggest pop artist

Taylor Swift performs onstage during &quot;Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour&quot; at Caesars Superdome on October 25, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

A Taylor Swift signature guitar has been a long time coming. However, in true T-Swift fashion, the global star has subverted expectations by launching a custom Epiphone acoustic guitar on her official merchandise store – and they're already sold out.

The model she chose? An Epiphone DR-100, equipped with finishes that nod to her various albums – or Eras – representing Fearless (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), 1989 (Taylor's Version), Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department.

Image 1 of 3
Trio of Taylor Swift Epiphone guitars
(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

