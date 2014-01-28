NAMM 2014: Tanglewood Introduces Liberty Series Entry-Level Guitars

Tanglewood Guitar Company UK, the United Kingdom’s best-selling acoustic guitar brand, has introduced the Liberty Series - a new range of entry-level guitars.

With the Liberty Series, Tanglewood again demonstrates its knack for packing plenty of value into a budget-priced instrument.

Featuring spruce tops (with flame veneer on electro-acoustic Super Folk cutaway models), linden backs & sides, rosewood fingerboards & bridges, nickel open-back tuners, and a variety of attractive gloss finishes, these entry-level instruments represent a great choice for beginners and budget-minded players.

The range includes slope-shoulder dreadnought, orchestra, and electro-acoustic super folk models.

Suggested Retail Prices:

TLSD and TLF acoustic models$169.00

TLSFCE electro-acoustic models$239.00

Find out more at http://www.tanglewoodguitars.com