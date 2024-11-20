Bassmans, a Klon Centaur clone, and a brand-new effect, dubbed the Glooper: Fender just dropped a game-changing Tone Master Pro update – making its flagship modeler more competitive than ever

Fender has lifted the curtain on its biggest Tone Master Pro update yet, ushering in a range of functional and tonal tweaks that make the firm’s flagship digital amp modeler multi-effects more competitive than ever.

When it hit the scene last year, the Tone Master Pro quickly became one of the stand-out models in the fiercely contested amp modeler market, and was catapulted to the front of the race alongside the likes of the Line 6 Helix and Neural DSP Quad Cortex.

In some regards – such as UI and usability – it even surpassed the established competition, but despite its impressive early advances, there were still a few gripes that held it back, and prevented it from becoming an all-round all-in-one rig for electric guitar and bass guitar players.

The new update looks to fix that, though, adding for the first time since the Tone Master Pro’s unveiling dedicated bass amp models, bass cabs, and bass effects.

Specifically, Fender has added the ’59 Bassman Custom and Fender Super Bassman amps, with that latter amp divided into Vintage and Overdrive options to harness its two distinct channels.

Not only that, the update also adds the Rampage Blueline – an unofficial model of the Ampeg SVT Blue Line – and the ’66 Flip Top – which is seemingly based on the Ampeg B-15 – to its new bass amp roster.

(Image credit: Fender)

Joining the above are five bass cabs – 4x10 ‘59 Greenback, 4x10 Bassman Pro Neo, 8x10 Bassman Pro Neo, 8x10 Rampage Bass and 1x15 Bassman Pro Neo – and the pedal’s first Bass Overdrive.

Naturally, Fender is keen to stress the significance that this update will have on bassists, and the firm has no doubt done a fine job of (finally) catering to amp-less bassists who no longer play through physical amps.

Having said that, it’s certainly no secret that Bassman amps have also been widely adored by electric guitarists, too, so the arrival of these Bassmans seem to effectively and cleverly cater to a wider pool of players.

Speaking of guitarists, Fender has also expanded its effects pedal arsenal with both the Greenbox 10 and Mythic Drive II – two new units inspired by arguably the most famous overdrive pedals of them all: the Ibanez Tube Screamer and Klon Centaur.

Exploring the Tone Master Pro | Fender - YouTube Watch On

A Stereo Harmonic Tremolo inspired by 1960s ‘brown panel’ amps, a Virtual Capo that allows for transpositions up or down 12 semitones, and a Glooper – a brand-new effect type that doesn’t take inspiration from any existing pedal – also make the cut.

In practice, the Glooper works by creating several simultaneous loops at different speeds, which in turn can be adjusted, pitch shifted, frozen and reversed.

All of these new bells and whistles are also joined by other performance upgrades, including a new sought-after Scenes function (which behaves similarly to Line 6 Snapshots), improved preset import/export abilities, and more.

It seems that the Tone Master Pro platform has been robustly established now, and has reached a point where the Big F might start looking for new ways to grow its amp modeler lineup.

Could these software advances be foreshadowing a downsized Tone Master modeler at some point in the future? We wouldn’t bet against it.

The free Tone Master Pro update is available now.

Visit Fender to find out more.