“This poses a risk of serious electric shock”: Blackstar has announced an immediate recall of Debut 100R amps with these date codes

UK amp maker Blackstar has announced a recall of its recently launched Debut 100R combos, citing safety concerns over the potential exposure of electrical components.

The firm’s recall notice says that the issues have been found on Debut 100R 112 and 212 units with the date codes 2403 to 2411. The issues reportedly result from incorrect joinery, which has left “larger than intended gaps” on the cabinets, potentially exposing the electronic componentry inside.

As all players should know, touching any such internal circuitry could result in electric shock, so Blackstar is directing any owners to its Product Recall page, in order to help them track down and assess the units.

(Image credit: Blackstar)

The full statement from the manufacturer reads as follows:

“Nothing is more important to Blackstar than the safety of our customers.

During routine quality checks, we have identified a problem with Debut 100R 112 and 212 Combos with date codes from 2403 to 2411

Due to cabinet production errors, a larger than intended gap between wooden parts of the cabinet can cause some electronic components to be accessible or partially exposed. As a result, in some circumstances a user could come into contact with safety critical internal chassis components. This poses a risk of serious electric shock.

“Given the circumstances and our commitment to absolute safety, Blackstar has therefore decided to recall these affected products to resolve the issue. No other Blackstar products or Debut 100R date codes are affected.

Blackstar asks all customers with a Debut 100R 112 or 212 Combo to visit the following link to determine whether their product is affected: https://blackstaramps.com/product-recall/

We wish to thank you for your cooperation and to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

If you have any questions or concerns, or need any support regarding the details of this Product Safety Recall, please contact our team in the UK via https://blackstaramps.com/contact-us/ ”

Blackstar is naturally keen to get the information out there to all affected parties, so if you know of any players with a Debut 100R, or are able to help spread awareness of the recall, please do so…

For more information, head to Blackstar.