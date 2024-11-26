“This poses a risk of serious electric shock”: Blackstar has announced an immediate recall of Debut 100R amps with these date codes

News
By
( , )
published

The firm has highlighted significant safety issues with its Debut 100R 112 and 212 combos and is asking affected owners to get in touch

Blackstar Debut 100R
(Image credit: Blackstar)

UK amp maker Blackstar has announced a recall of its recently launched Debut 100R combos, citing safety concerns over the potential exposure of electrical components.

The firm’s recall notice says that the issues have been found on Debut 100R 112 and 212 units with the date codes 2403 to 2411. The issues reportedly result from incorrect joinery, which has left “larger than intended gaps” on the cabinets, potentially exposing the electronic componentry inside.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.