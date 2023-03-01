Neural DSP unveils comprehensive new Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ plugin suite

By Jackson Maxwell
published

"Hundreds" of speaker IRs, a pair of overdrives, a BBD-style stereo delay, and much more are included with the Finnish firm's new emulation of the legendary amp

Neural DSP has unveiled a new plugin suite modeled after one of the 20th century's most legendary guitar amps, the Mesa Boogie Mark IIC+.

Used by Metallica's Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield, Prince, Steve Lukather, Neal Schon and John Petrucci, to name but a few, the Mark IIC+ is a classic amp beloved for both its crushing power and sonic versatility. 

The new Neural DSP suite also includes an emulation of the Mark IIC++, a fire-breathing factory mod of the original Mark IIC+, which was made for Vivian Campbell – then the electric guitar player for Dio – Hammett and Hetfield.

Neural DSP's Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ plugin suite

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

Like the physical Mark IIC+, the Neural DSP Mark IIC+ features a front panel with push/pull knobs for Bright/Rhythm, Bright/Lead, Treble, Bass, Deep, and Lead/Rhythm, plus a five-band graphic EQ.

Out back, meanwhile, there are Presence and Reverb controls, and a Simul-class/Class A switch that allows users to select the "power amp topology."

There's also a quartet of pre-effects – a pair of overdrives that can take users from "a subtle boost to classic tube saturation," a compressor for "rich, glassy cleans," and, naturally, a chorus unit – plus a pair of post-effects; a BBD-style stereo delay and an '80s-style hall reverb.

Image 1 of 3
Neural DSP's Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ plugin suite
(Image credit: Neural DSP)

The suite also features a separate nine-band graphic EQ, a cabsim module with hundreds of IRs, and three speaker options – a Mesa Boogie Rectifier Standard Slant 4x12, a Traditional Slant 4x12, and stacked Horizontal 2x12s – 10 virtual microphones, and Neural DSP’s proprietary room-mic section. In addition to the hundreds of IRs that come with the suite, users also have the ability to load their own IRs.

Neural DSP's Mesa Boogie Mark IIC+ plugin suite is available now for $99. Those interested in taking the suite for a test drive can also trial it for 14 days for free. Users can run it as a standalone app, with no additional software required.

For more info on the plugins, visit Neural DSP (opens in new tab).

