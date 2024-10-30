“I called Supro and said, 'Hey I’m really digging this amp. Is there any way we can just give it a little more horsepower?'” Blues rock ace Tyler Bryant supercharges Supro’s flagship Black Magick combo for his new signature amp

Featuring more power, headroom, and a greater bass response, the Black Magick has been given some major upgrades to suit the guitarist’s needs

Supro Black Magick TB combo
(Image credit: Supro)

Modern rock guitar guru Tyler Bryant has sprinkled a little sonic spice into a trusted Supro stalwart for his brand-new signature guitar amp.

The Black Magick Reverb TB is based on the firm’s flagship 1x12 combo amp of the same name, but packs more horsepower, greater headroom, and a boomier bass response.

