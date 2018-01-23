Amptweaker Announces New O12J65 Speaker

(Image credit: Amptweaker)

Amptweaker has announced its new O12J65 speaker. The new guitar speaker—Amptweaker's first—is designed to bridge the gap between American clean and British crunch speaker tones.

The 12” US-made O12J65 speaker design came from years of founder James Brown’s custom speaker designs in amplifiers with several manufacturers. It's a speaker designed for the user who wants rich and bright clean tones, fat and crunchy rhythm tones or thick lead tones that cut through the mix without sounding harsh.

The O12J65 speaker is available in 8 or 16 ohms at a street price of $219.

For more info, stop by amptweaker.com.