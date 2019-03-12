Balaguer Guitars Unveils New Standard Series Electrics

Pennsylvania company Balaguer Guitars has announced the Standard Series, an affordable, China-produced line of electric guitars.

Balaguer says that the series will utilize “some of the best production facilities in the world," with guitars built to its specs, then undergoing a 46-point quality control checklist at Balaguer’s headquarters before being sent out.

Prices for the series begin at $699. The guitars will feature locking tuners and Graph Tech nuts fitted as standard, while a host of other premium specs will also be available.

The Standard Series will be available beginning this March.

For more info, head on over to balaguerguitars.com.