Dynamo Amplification launches its first-ever bass amp, a hand-built all-tube head that promises “unmatched clarity”

Texas amp firm Dynamo Amplification has taken its first stride into the bass amp market with the launch of the GT Bass.

A 300-watt all-tube head, the GT Bass is clearly designed for serious gigging bassists, and features four KT-150 power tubes and a trio of 12AX7 preamp tubes.

Dynamo is promising “unmatched clarity” from the design, owing to its construction with premium Mundorf and Takman Audiophile-grade components, toroidal transformers and Mil-Spec control pots.

Based on input from bass players in search of the “ultimate bass rig”, the amp is driven by a tube preamp inspired by the Alembic F-2B/1X with no-nonsense Treble, Mid, Bass EQ set.

Other controls include Depth, Presence, Volume and Gain, plus Hi-Cut and Bright switches.

(Image credit: Dynamo Amplification)

The GT Bass is accompanied by a high-powered 2x12 speaker cab featuring an internal passive 12” bass radiator that increases the output by 6dB, and utilizes a pair of 600W FaitalPro 12” Neodymium drivers and a tweeter for a total output of 1200W.

With a price tag of $2,799 – the accompanying GT Bass 212 cab is $1,299 – the GT Bass is positioned at the upper echelons of the bass amp market, putting it in competition with top-of-the-line models from the likes of Ampeg, Ashdown and Aguilar. Dynamo’s audiophile components and hand-built credentials will hope to set the GT Bass apart from the pack.

The GT Bass is the first in a new line of bass guitar amps for the firm, with a medium-sized hybrid tube and solid-state offering and class D micro amp planned for later this year.

Dynamo launched its first amp, the Dynamo GTS, at the 2011 NAMM show, and last year launched a fundraising campaign to establish a US-based dealer network.

For more information, head to Dynamo Amplification.