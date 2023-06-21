Dynamo Amplification launches its first-ever bass amp, a hand-built all-tube head that promises “unmatched clarity”

The GT Bass is only the tip of the iceberg as the Texas firm targets the bass guitar market

Dynamo Amplification GT Bass
(Image credit: Dynamo Amplification)

Texas amp firm Dynamo Amplification has taken its first stride into the bass amp market with the launch of the GT Bass.

A 300-watt all-tube head, the GT Bass is clearly designed for serious gigging bassists, and features four KT-150 power tubes and a trio of 12AX7 preamp tubes.

Dynamo is promising “unmatched clarity” from the design, owing to its construction with premium Mundorf and Takman Audiophile-grade components, toroidal transformers and Mil-Spec control pots.

Based on input from bass players in search of the “ultimate bass rig”, the amp is driven by a tube preamp inspired by the Alembic F-2B/1X with no-nonsense Treble, Mid, Bass EQ set.

Other controls include Depth, Presence, Volume and Gain, plus Hi-Cut and Bright switches.

Dynamo Amplification GT Bass

(Image credit: Dynamo Amplification)

The GT Bass is accompanied by a high-powered 2x12 speaker cab featuring an internal passive 12” bass radiator that increases the output by 6dB, and utilizes a pair of 600W FaitalPro 12” Neodymium drivers and a tweeter for a total output of 1200W.

With a price tag of $2,799 – the accompanying GT Bass 212 cab is $1,299 – the GT Bass is positioned at the upper echelons of the bass amp market, putting it in competition with top-of-the-line models from the likes of Ampeg, Ashdown and Aguilar. Dynamo’s audiophile components and hand-built credentials will hope to set the GT Bass apart from the pack.

The GT Bass is the first in a new line of bass guitar amps for the firm, with a medium-sized hybrid tube and solid-state offering and class D micro amp planned for later this year.

Dynamo launched its first amp, the Dynamo GTS, at the 2011 NAMM show, and last year launched a fundraising campaign to establish a US-based dealer network.

For more information, head to Dynamo Amplification.

